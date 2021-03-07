CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, Director C Shelton James sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 36,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $369,892.80. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSPI stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 million, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. CSP has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $14.33.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

