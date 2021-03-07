Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the January 28th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 1,055.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 110,280 shares during the period. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSKE stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. Daseke has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $394.08 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

