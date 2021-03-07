Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Receives €63.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.36 ($74.55).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLG shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR DLG opened at €63.88 ($75.15) on Thursday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is €58.66 and its 200 day moving average is €44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.59.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

