Dogecoin (DOGE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $910.45 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $6.62 billion and approximately $910.45 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.36 or 0.00374355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003363 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,660,436,438 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

