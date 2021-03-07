DREP (DREP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.05 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One DREP coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DREP has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $39.73 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.66 or 0.00794309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00027484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00042164 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,988,670,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,975,834,579 coins. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.