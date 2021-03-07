Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.

EGLE stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $369.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGLE. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel bought 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

