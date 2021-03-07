easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF remained flat at $$14.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. easyJet has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $14.23.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

