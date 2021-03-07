easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF remained flat at $$14.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. easyJet has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $14.23.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

