EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $3.78 on Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $3.60 billion and $2.99 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $3.78 or 0.00007545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,027,634,798 coins and its circulating supply is 951,134,387 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

