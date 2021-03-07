Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $29.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2021

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their target price on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. Equitable has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?

Analyst Recommendations for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit