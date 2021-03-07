Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $29.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their target price on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. Equitable has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

