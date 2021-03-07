Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the January 28th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Exco Technologies stock remained flat at $$8.60 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432. Exco Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

