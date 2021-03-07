First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,233,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,795,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,211,000 after buying an additional 193,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 122,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 931,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,481,000 after acquiring an additional 119,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,016,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 115,494 shares during the period.

RDVY opened at $43.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $44.21.

