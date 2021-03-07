Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the January 28th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BRPHF stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03.
About Galaxy Digital
