Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the January 28th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BRPHF stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates in four business lines, which include Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, and Advisory Services. The company manages a portfolio of private and public principal investments across digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sector, including early- and later-stage equity, secured lending, pre-initial coin offering contributions, and other structured alternative investments.

