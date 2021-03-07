Gems Market Capitalization Reaches $341,166.10 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Gems token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gems has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a market cap of $341,166.10 and $1,337.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00057951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.79 or 0.00797446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00030198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00042796 BTC.

About Gems

Gems is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Gems Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

