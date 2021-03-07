Gifto Price Tops $0.0230 on Top Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gifto has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $17.71 million and $22.07 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00056495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.29 or 0.00790283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00026620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00060314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00042445 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gifto Token Trading

