Global Endowment Management LP Acquires 8,500 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.64. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

