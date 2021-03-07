Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 584,800 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the January 28th total of 855,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

GSBD opened at $18.73 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

