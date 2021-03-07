Grace Vallacchi Sells 1,065 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) EVP Grace Vallacchi sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $24,612.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OCFC opened at $23.22 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

OCFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.