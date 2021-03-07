HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Up 36.2% in February

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.91. 20,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,037. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.45. HOYA has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $141.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.32.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 19.23%. Analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOCPY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.