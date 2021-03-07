HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Up 36.2% in February

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2021

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.91. 20,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,037. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.45. HOYA has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $141.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.32.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 19.23%. Analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOCPY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit