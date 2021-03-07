Hyperion (HYN) Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $37,297.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00055496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00784863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00027096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00030164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00042089 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 148,893,635 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.