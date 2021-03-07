Ink Protocol (XNK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,920.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $858,069.24 and $12,920.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00788119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00059927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00041716 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

