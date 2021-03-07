Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Increased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.74 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $246.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

