Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) is Auxano Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Auxano Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $14,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $156.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.27 and a 1-year high of $177.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.45 and a 200-day moving average of $155.03.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

