Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) is Prism Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Prism Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $12,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

CGW opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.