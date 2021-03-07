Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in KLA by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in KLA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of KLA by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $295.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.74 and its 200 day moving average is $245.68. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $342.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

