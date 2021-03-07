iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) is Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 15,118.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,405 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up 5.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $26,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,612,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $91.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.78. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $94.96.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

