Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 28th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,626,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $455,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 951.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $164.75 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $178.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.44.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
