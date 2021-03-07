Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 28th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,626,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $455,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 951.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.79.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $164.75 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $178.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.44.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

