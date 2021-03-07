LBRY Credits Achieves Market Capitalization of $108.07 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $108.07 million and $159.57 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.90 or 0.00468945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00068422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00076870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00081078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00054230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.98 or 0.00463203 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

