Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Lifted by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

LIN stock opened at $247.64 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

