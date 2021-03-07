Lisk (LSK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.62 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $404.20 million and $16.62 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $3.17 or 0.00006331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019953 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012441 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,387,824 coins and its circulating supply is 127,452,586 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.