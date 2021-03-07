Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of General Mills worth $24,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in General Mills by 80.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

General Mills stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.