Maro Trading Up 39.2% Over Last 7 Days (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Maro has a total market cap of $28.11 million and approximately $14.27 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maro has traded up 39.2% against the dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.83 or 0.00797795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00026850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00042913 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 930,012,588 coins and its circulating supply is 472,987,432 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.