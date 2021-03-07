Matic Network (MATIC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $279.92 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Matic Network coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the dollar. Matic Network has a total market capitalization of $616.67 million and $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Matic Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.78 or 0.00780085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00041778 BTC.

Matic Network Coin Profile

Matic Network (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network . The official website for Matic Network is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Matic Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matic Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matic Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.