Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the January 28th total of 89,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 238,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MDNA opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.51 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,108,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,526,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.