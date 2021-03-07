Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the January 28th total of 686,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,638,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,661 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth $2,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,446,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 226,572 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.