Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Modine Manufacturing.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 842,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 387,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.
