Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 842,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 387,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

