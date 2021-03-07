Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 578.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,473,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

MCO traded up $9.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,278. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.35 and its 200-day moving average is $279.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

