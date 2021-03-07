MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,558,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,545,363. The stock has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.16, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

