Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys 4,872 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $132,783.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $314,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,908 shares in the company, valued at $37,873,146.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,886 shares of company stock worth $9,272,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $128.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day moving average of $108.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.