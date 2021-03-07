Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys Shares of 88,978 Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,296,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter valued at $4,306,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth $3,072,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $2,183,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,466,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER opened at $43.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11. Seer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $86.55.

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,664,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,446,970 shares of company stock valued at $69,060,003.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

