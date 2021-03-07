Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. argenx makes up approximately 1.9% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $24,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $289.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.59. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.76.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

