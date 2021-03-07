Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreases Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems makes up about 1.5% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.39% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $19,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,628,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,473,000 after acquiring an additional 133,064 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSP opened at $211.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $571,590.00. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

