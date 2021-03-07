Nicholas Investment Partners LP Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA opened at $360.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $368.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $358.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.56.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.