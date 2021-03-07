Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 43,815 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,815 shares during the quarter. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.1% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Shares of DCPH opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.