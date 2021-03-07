Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 9,528 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.27% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $11,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

NYSE IIPR opened at $173.74 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $222.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.49. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

