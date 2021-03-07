Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 28th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.9 days.

Shares of NDCVF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short and long range wireless communication in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops long power cellular IoT.

