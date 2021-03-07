Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading 93.7% Higher Over Last Week

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003138 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 93.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $670.74 million and approximately $371.57 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00055052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00791675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00042016 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.