Orin Green Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.68. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $77.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.