Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report sales of $178.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.30 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $123.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $722.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $717.30 million to $726.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $741.17 million, with estimates ranging from $729.90 million to $762.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

PPBI stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 533,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,947. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 99.69 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

