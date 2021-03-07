Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 875,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,309 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $30,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,847,000 after buying an additional 517,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,046,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after buying an additional 394,805 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after buying an additional 388,208 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,977,000 after acquiring an additional 382,659 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLI. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,618,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $666,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,165 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,541 shares of company stock worth $1,685,810 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

