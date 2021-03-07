Peerplays 24 Hour Volume Hits $78,122.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001521 BTC on major exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $78,122.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.15 or 0.00471286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00068523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00054723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.00466040 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

